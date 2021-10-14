Tanishaa Mukerji Image Credit: AFP

After Aryan Khan’s bail hearing got adjourned to October 14 and he ended up spending another night in Arthur Road Jail, actress Tanishaa Mukerji claimed he’s being targeted because he’s the son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and that the media trial has been vicious.

“I definitely think that in Aryan’s case, this is harassment. More so by putting the child on a media trial! This is not real journalism, just sensationalism or Bollywood bashing as you would say. Unfortunately, people have become callous towards our stars saying things like, that these are the pros and cons to being a star kid! Really? Obviously they don’t have any compassion,” said Mukerji in an interview with Bombay Times.

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji Image Credit: IANS

The 23-year-old Aryan was arrested on October 3 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a drug bust on a luxury ship in Mumbai. The case has captured the fascination since a high-profile star kid is one of the main accused. His bail hearing will be heard today with NCB claiming that Aryan has international links to the drug trade. His lawyers have denied those allegations in court.

“This country is for all of us and people should be more discerning when looking at the evidence and think what if this was happening to my child? What would I do? Is this justice?” cautioned Mukerji.

Several actors in Bollywood have come forward to support Shah Rukh Khan including Hrithik Roshan and Shatrughan Sinha.

Today is also a crucial day for Aryan as his bail hearing, adjourned yesterday, will continue today. The verdict reached today will determine if Aryan can return home or will continue to remain in custody.