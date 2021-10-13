Narcotics Control Bureau said in court that Aryan Khan is part of drug network

Aryan Khan in a police van after his court session in Mumbai earlier this week Image Credit: ANI

Narcotics Control Bureau claimed at the bail hearing of Aryan Khan on October 13 that the Bollywood star-kid is a part of an ‘international drug network’ and that he procured contraband from the other accused Arbaaz Merchant.

Aryan Khan being taken to Arthur Jail by NCB

According to Times of India, the NCB, who’s resisting the bail of Khan, claims that the material collated during investigation indicate that “the accused No 1 [Aryan] has role in so far as illicit procurement and distribution of contraband”.

While no contraband was found on Aryan’s person, Merchant was found with 6gm of charas. Aryan's lawyers claim that their client had no money to buy drugs and was not found with drugs either at the bail hearing this afternoon.

Meanwhile, fans of Shah Rukh have taken to their social media handles to extend support to his family. Actors including Shatrughan Sinha have also extended support claiming that Aryan is being targeted for being a Bollywood superstar’s son.

Actor-turned-politician Shatrugnan Sinha

Actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan were also spotted visiting Shah Rukh at his residence in Mumbai. Actors Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Raveena Tandon, Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi have also posted supportive messages to the Bollywood star in the recent past.

Earlier today, NCB told Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court that it would file a reply on the bail plea of Aryan Khan and others, accused in the Mumbai cruise drug raid case, in some time.

According to ANI, the court will resume the hearing at 1:15pm UAE time today and the Additional Solicitor General Anil C Singh is likely to appear in the court.

Earlier on Monday, an NDPS court in Mumbai said that it would hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan and other accused in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case on Wednesday.

On October 7, a Mumbai Magistrate court had sent Aryan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days. Their bail plea was also rejected repeated, following their arrest after a raid at a party on a cruise ship in Mumbai.