Actor will feature next in the Netflix film ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’, out on May 18

Actor Arjun Kapoor Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is back in headlines as he readies for the release of his film ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’, which drops on Netflix on May 18.

Kapoor, who comes from a prominent acting dynasty, recently completed nine years in Bollywood and plans on working for another 90 years in the industry, while calling himself a commercially successful star.

“I’ve been here [Bollywood] nine years and I’ll be here 90 more years and that’s pretty much what I know whether it’s being in front of the camera or behind it,” Kapoor told Zoom TV. “I’m far better than most people on social media will give me credit for because I’m an easy target. I live with certain regard and respect and I don’t indulge in giving back and talking and trying to talk myself up.”

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in Ishaqzaade Image Credit: YRF

Kapoor was launched into the film industry with ‘Ishaqzaade’, which also starred Parineeti Chopra in the lead. Incidentally, his last film was ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, out this year, which also featured the same co-star. The actor is currently awaiting the release of ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’, which sees him embark on a mission to fulfil his grandmother’s last wish. Neena Gupta plays his grandmother.

In an industry where careers are made and sunk based on the box office earnings of a film, Kapoor said he was confident he would survive much longer in Bollywood, without mentioning his illustrious family that includes uncle Anil Kapoor, step-sister Janhvi Kapoor, cousin Sonam Kapoor and father, producer Boney Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor Image Credit: IANS

“I’m a commercially successful actor for the most part of my career...I know my self-worth and I know what I bring to the table when I’m entering a film. I know my value...but I’ll always know my worth and no hit or flop or somebody saying two good things or two bad things will change what I feel for myself and you need to hold on to that in this profession that’s why you can survive and I know I’ll survive,” he said in the same interview.

Kapoor’s last few film in Bollywood include ‘Panipat’, ‘India’s Most Wanted’ and ‘Namaste England’, none of which opened to critical acclaim or fan appeal.

Sardar Ka Grandson Image Credit: Netflix

The actor now sets his sights on ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’, which has been directed by debutante Kaashvie Nair. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, along with John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles.