As the world commemorated the auspicious occasion of Eid Al Fitr on Thursday, scores of Bollywood stars including Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, R Madhavan extended greetings for the festival. Eid Al Fitr comes after a month of fasting, praying, and engaging in humanitarian activities during Ramadan.
‘Mr India’ actor Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and shared a post by History Archives’ Instagram page. The post showcased a soulful poem featuring a prayer to exude positivity and light amid the dark times. Along with the post, Kapoor noted, “For the praying and the ones who can’t anymore. For the ones who need prayers a little more than most others in these tough times. For whom there is none left to pray for or with. This Eid, we do. For all of you.”
Urging people to stay indoors and keep their masks on whenever they need to step out, ‘Dhoom’ actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a picture featuring the crescent moon and a mosque with lamps hanging in the backdrop. “Eid mubarak #StayHomeStaySafe #MaskOn,” tweeted Bachchan.
“Today’s plan is to eat sheer khurma and keep going on with tons of positive energy and strength :) Am missing My Eidi and the excitement we would have as children on getting it #nostalgic #CovidWarrior,” tweeted actress Bhumi Pednekar, who recently recovered from COVID-19.
‘3 Idiots’ actor R Madhavan took to Twitter and shared a poster on social media. The poster read, “ Eid Mubarak,” and along with it, he wrote, “To you and all your families.”
Actress Preity Zinta tweeted her positive thoughts on the occasion: “Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating! May the Divine give us strength, good health and happiness in the year ahead.”
Actress Sara Ali Khan shared a sweet picture with her brother Ibrahim on Instagram and wrote: “Eid Mubarak. Hoping and praying for happiness, positivity and safety for everyone. Inshallah better times ahead for us all.”
Veteran star Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote on Twitter: “#EidMubarak to everyone observing the festival... Let’s remember our loved ones in prayer & wish for everyone’s wellbeing.”
Sharing a picture of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, actor Tusshar Kapoor tweeted: “Eid Mubarak to you all, celebrating all over the world! Praying for human redemption as well as hope and prosperity to be reinstated in abundance!”
Actor Sanjay Dutt wrote a heartfelt note on Twitter: “Eid has always been about love, compassion and gratitude. Please be kind to everyone around you because we need it now more than ever. Praying for everyone’s well-being. #EidMubarak”
