Mahesh Manjrekar Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has revealed that he is now cancer free, months after he announced that he had undergone surgery for urinary bladder cancer.

Manjrekar made the announcement during the trailer launch for his upcoming directorial, ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, which stars Salman Khan in the lead.

“During ‘Antim’, I was diagnosed with cancer, I shot the last portions when I had cancer and was taking chemotherapy. Today, I am happy to tell you all that I am cancer free,” Manjrekar told reporters at the event, PTI reported.

The 63-year-old actor and director, said that he underwent chemotherapy while filming for the movie, which also stars Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

“I had to take chemotherapy first before going in for a huge surgery. During the shoot, I was under chemotherapy but it didn’t affect me that much,” he said. “I have realised that work, passion drive you. I always think positive. When I was told I have cancer, it didn’t shock me. I accepted it. There are so many people who get cancer, [but] they fight and survive. So, it didn’t bother me too much. All of them [the team] were caring and helping, there was no problem. I was quite comfortable. Both of them [Khan and Sharma] were very supportive.”

Manjrekar is best know for starring in movies such as ‘Kaante’ and ‘Dabangg’, and has helmed films including ‘Vaastav: The Reality’ and ‘Astitva’.