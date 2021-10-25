1 of 9
The excitement was palpable yesterday both on and off the field as India and Pakistan battled it out in the T20 maiden World Cup Match in Dubai. Sport enthusiasts cheered and wailed in equal measure as the play proceeded. In the stands in Dubai were avid fans including some Bollywood big wigs. Here’s a look at some of the A-listers in the audience.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News
2 of 9
Former Miss World and activist Manushi Chhillar was spotted at the match in Dubai. She will also be walking the red carpet at the Filmfare Middle East (FFME) Achievers Night in Dubai on October 28.
Image Credit: Insta/manushi_chhillar
3 of 9
Professional boxer Amir Khan posted a video with Akshay Kumar on his Twitter account from the T20 World Cup stadium in Dubai following the India-Pakistan match on Sunday.
Image Credit: Twitter/@amirkingkhan
4 of 9
Actor Mouni Roy, who is a regular in Dubai, was also spotted at the stadium. She posted an update from her spot there, writing: 'Super excited to watch India’s first match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup!'
Image Credit: Insta/imouniroy
5 of 9
Preity Zinta, who is known as a sports fan, was on the edge of her seat. She posted a photo of herself alongside her husband, Gene Goodenough, from the match. In the caption, she wrote, "A sporty #karvachauth with my man in blue #patiparmeshwar #bleedblue #Indvspak #t20worldcup #dubai #ting."
Image Credit: Insta/realpz
6 of 9
Actor Urvashi Rautela wore her patriotism like a badge; she waved the Indian flag from the stands as the game got intense.
Image Credit: Insta/urvashirautela
7 of 9
Actor Aftab Shivdasani was also seen cheering his team on.
Image Credit: insta/ aftabshivdasani
8 of 9
Ankita Lokhande was in Dubai with her boyfriend Vicky Jain, watching the match from the stands.
Image Credit: Insta/lokhandeankita
9 of 9
Tollywood star Varun Tej Konidela, was spotted with his father Naga Babu at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday during the Indian Vs Pakistan T20 match. Sharing the pic, Varun Tej wrote, ''Mad energy here in Dubai!!! Go team India!!🇮🇳 #indvspak #t20worldcup.''
Image Credit: Insta/ varunkonidela7