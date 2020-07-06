Actor along with Vaani Kapoor, others will head to UK to film new project 'Bellbottom'

As the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic ease in some countries, Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta are gearing up to begin shooting for their new film ‘Bellbottom’ in the UK next month.

“We are glad to be able to start shooting for ‘Bellbottom’ after the long lockdown. The team has made special plans and taken precautions keeping the current situation in mind. I am looking forward to the industry to begin doing what it does best and entertain the audiences again,” said Kumar in a statement.

‘Bellbottom’ is scheduled to release in April next year.

Over the past few months, the Indian film industry has come to a halt as a precautionary measure to contain the global pandemic. But the team of ‘Bellbottom’ are working towards stimulating the industry again.

“There are a number of people dependent on the film industry starting up again. We wanted ‘Bellbottom’ to take shape the best way possible, but at the same time keeping the safety of the crew as our top priority. All our activities will be minutely monitored to make sure no one is at risk and we’re following all the issued guidelines. The cast and crew are on board and offering full cooperation. It’s time,” said producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Bollywood is attempting to limp back to normalcy after filming ground to a halt owing to the global pandemic.