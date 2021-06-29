Michele Morrone Image Credit: Instagram.com/iammichelemorroneofficial/

Looks like Michele Morrone’s Bollywood debut could happen sooner than we expected.

The hugely popular Italian star of the Netflix film ‘365 Days’ has confirmed that his team has been approached for a few Bollywood projects and they are waiting to see how it pans out.

“Bollywood is big and its reach is undeniable. I love the culture, music, colours and beauty of what Bollywood creates,” Morrone said in a recent interview with the Times of India. “I don’t know much, but I recently started educating myself by looking for information on Bollywood. My management team has also expanded to India and I can’t wait to see what the outcome can be.”

Michele Morrone in Dubai last year Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News

When prompted further, Morrone stated that he would “love” to do a Hindi film. “As an actor, I love challenging roles and they can sometimes make you uncomfortable. I believe when you’re uncomfortable, that’s when you start creating magic,” he stated, while further adding: “My team has been approached for Bollywood projects, and that’s why we’ve expanded there.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that the actor had been approached by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s team to work in a film.

“Michele Morrone was all anyone was talking about in 2020. Considering his popularity in the country, Karan Johar reached out to Michele and his team. He is in talks to sign Michele up for a Bollywood film or as part of Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital wing of his production house,” a source told the Indian daily at the time.

A still from 365 Days Image Credit: Netflix

Morrone, who was in Dubai in July last year, told Gulf News at the time how he gave up acting in 2019 and was working as a gardener when the call came through to star in ‘365 Days’. “…I used to work up in the north in Italy as a gardener. My life completely changed in one year, just like that. I stopped acting for personal problems for two years. After my divorce from my wife, I’ve got so many personal problems, and I decided that the way of the art wasn’t my way so I just stopped it.

“I started getting small jobs. I worked as a waiter, I used to work in a company that used to build parquet (flooring), but I got fired because I wasn’t very good at it [laughs]. But I was very good with trees and stuff, because it was easy just to cut this to make a heart. Then I started working in this company, up in the north of Italy, in the place called Durazzano. I worked there for six months and a half, seven months, until I got an offer from Netflix.”

Michele Morrone in Dubai last year Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News

The offer turned him into an overnight sensation playing Don Massimo in ‘365 Days’, where he plays the role of a Sicilian mafia head who abducts a Polish woman and gives her a year to fall in love with him. The film’s graphic scenes prompted calls for its withdrawal including by British singer Duffy who said it glamorised “the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape”.