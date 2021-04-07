More than 2,000 pieces from over 27 countries are on display at DWTC art fair

World Art Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), inaugurated the 7th edition of World Art Dubai 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) drawing an enthusiastic response from the local, regional and international art community.

With stringent health and safety measures in place across the four-day show, which closes April 10, this year’s World Art Dubai collection presents works by more than 250 artists and galleries hailing from 27 countries.

World Art Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

On the opening day, visitors homed in on more than 2,000 original contemporary artworks in diverse genres ranging from mixed media, photography and sculpture to graffiti and digital art. The event also features dedicated exhibition segments and public-friendly displays themed on fashion, music, dance and sustainability.

“The breadth of this year’s World Art Dubai and the safety measures implemented across the venue will ensure visitors of all ages experience an incredible day out,” said Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Exhibitions & Events Management, DWTC. “After the success of last winter’s event, World Art Dubai’s popularity continues to grow and we look forward to safely welcoming visitors from across the world to further underline Dubai’s championing role in driving renewed optimism into the global arts and events arenas.”

Dedicated zones

Urban Art DXB will host a live street art jam at World Art Dubai with two teams competing to win a free of charge space at next year’s show Image Credit: Supplied

Urban Art DXB, an area dedicated to graffiti and street art that is curated by Louis Wright from London-based gallery Vandalist Art, garnered significant opening day attention courtesy of eye-popping live graffiti sessions by local and international artists including Maddy Butcher, Fink 22 and Pure Evil. Urban Art DXB is also hosting a live graffiti jam battle at World Art Dubai, where artists are bidding to win a free exhibition space at next year’s show.

Visitors have also been wowed by the Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA), which is showcasing a stunning visual journey through two incredible masterpieces: ‘Monet to Kandinsky’ and ‘The Impressionists’.

Elsewhere at the show, visitors can enjoy Dubai Police’s inspiring collection, which is curated by a group of passionate officers, while an art fashion show featuring handmade wearable art by Dubai based designer Samar Raafat includes abayas and suits adorned with incredible hand-painted designs.

In celebration of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, ADNOC is launching a Public Art Competition at World Art Dubai this year. With the aim of providing a platform and opportunity for emerging and established artists across the UAE, the competition will invite artists to express their vision for the future of the nation while showcasing its journey of progress and development.

Workshops

To ensure the safety of visitors, and in line with all government guidelines, a range of measures will be implemented, including social distancing, mandatory mask wearing, regular disinfection and clearly marked and defined entry and exit areas.

For visitors eager to expand their artistic skillsets and create pieces of their own, World Art Dubai’s Workshop Corner boasts a packed schedule of socially distanced classes guided by established artists. Key weekend highlights include palette knife painting with Dubai based fine-art gallery Funun Arts; a kids painting session with online art gallery Artezaar; and photography classes for adults and children by Nikon.

“It’s my third year partnering as a teacher with World Art Dubai this year,” said Valentina Alexeevna, a Dubai-based artist leading workshops. “I am particularly excited about my flower crown workshop, as well as paintings. I provide step by step guidance which enables participants to achieve beautiful results, no matter what their skill level is.”

In a bid to shine a light on emerging talents from the pottery art community, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is organising a pottery exhibition by young and adult artists comprised of Emirati citizens and residents. The exhibition will feature the works of young artists who had learned the art of pottery at Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children (AJCCC) and created pieces with high craftsmanship, technology, and creativity. The AJCCC are also holding two evening workshops to teach children the basics of ceramics and pottery on April 8 and 9. Participants will learn about ceramic materials and techniques and how to transform them into creative shapes using their imagination.

To ensure the safety of visitors, and in line with all government guidelines, a range of measures will be implemented, including social distancing, mandatory mask wearing, regular disinfection and clearly marked and defined entry and exit areas. World Art Dubai has partnered with www.fynd.art to provide visitors with a contactless experience. By scanning an art piece with their smartphone, visitors can explore information about exhibited artwork, artists and galleries.