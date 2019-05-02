One of the joys of Ramadan is not just spending time with family and friends, but doing so while tuning in to some top-billed programming on the telly. Of course, over the years, streaming platforms have also jumped in on delivering exclusive content for the season.

Our shortlist of shows that are perfect for some rest and relaxation with loved ones this Ramadan.

Bab Al Hara

Where to tune in: Weyyak

Despite much press last Ramadan, the makers of ‘Bab Al Hara’ were unable to release the 10th season of the popular Arabic-Syrian series. Fans had to wait a whole year to tune into this popular soap opera set in colonial Damascus. The show is set in the fictitious city of Al Hara with its denizens engaged in a fight against the French occupation. Will the French army prevail or will the resistance stand strong? Watch the season to find out.

Awalem Khafiya

Where to tune in: Zee Alawan

Ramadan favourite, Egyptian star Adel Imam plays Hilal Kamel, a veteran journalist who discovers the memoir of an actress who was killed years ago. Although her death was ruled as a suicide, the memoir reveals clues that point towards murder at the hands of the mafia over fears of secrets being divulged through her book. Hilal investigates the story, especially after discovering the corruption scandal involves many influential figures.

The Writer

Where to tune in: Abu Dhabi TV and Netflix

Syrian actor Bassel Khayyat and Lebanese starlet Daniella Rahme star in ‘The Writer’, a story of a best-selling crime novelist who becomes the primary suspect when a murder case is eerily similar to a plot in his novel. Once accused, he must navigate a web of hidden enemies to clear his name. ‘The Writer’ is directed by the renowned Rami Hanna.

Al Hayba

Where to tune in: MBC 4

After Nadine Nassib Njeim and Nicole Saba, it is now time for Cyrine Abdelnour who steps in as Alia in season 3 of the popular crime drama. Syrian actor Taim Hassan reprises his role as Jabal, the head of an arms-smuggling clan that is forced to deal with family conflicts, power struggles and a complicated love following the death of his brother. Director Samer Al Barkawi returns for the drama. For those looking to catch up on the saga, can also tune into Netflix where season one is now available.

Wa Ma Adrak Ma Omy

Where to tune in: OSN Ya Hala Al Oula

The series narrates the story of a mother who treats her children unfairly. After years of convincing her loved ones she’s suffering from an illness, they come to realise she has deceived them all along. As the story unfolds, secrets are revealed behind her bias dealing with her own daughters. Elham Al Fadala, Fatima Al Saffi and Hanadi Al Kandri star.

Hogan

Where to tune in: Abu Dhabi TV

Hulk Hogan he’s not, but a young man with supernatural abilities does earn the nickname when he’s able to pull cars with his brute force and dares to eat glass. Will society accept him for who he is? Mohammad Imam stars.

Weld Al Ghlaba

Where to tune in: MBC Masr

An Egyptian who lives below the poverty line tries to make an honest living to make ends meet. By day, he’s a teacher in a state school, and by night, he drives a taxi. Yet, despite his best intentions, he gets caught in the web of a nefarious drug cartel. Ahmad Al Sakka, Mai Omar and Karim Afify star.

Mamlaket El Ghager

Where to tune in: Weyyak

Directed by Abdelaziz Hashad, this series gives an in-depth look into the lives of gipsies, who many believe, originated from Egypt. The talented Fifi Abdou takes the lead here, playing a gipsy woman from Egypt as she tries to find a place to fit in. Houreya Farghali and Sameh El Sareety also star.

Baytak Wa Matbakhak

Where to tune in: Zee Alawan

What’s Ramadan without a cooking show or three to borrow ideas from? ‘Baytak Wa Matbakhak’ shares cooking tips to prepare delicious Arabic recipes in simple and easy ways to get you going for iftar and suhoor. From starters to savoury mains and desserts, the show’s got you covered.

Daqeqa Samt

Where to tune in: Abu Dhabi TV

This suspense drama, directed by Shawki Al Majri, takes us inside a prison where two people are on death row, hours away from execution. Amir Nasser (Abed Fahad) and Adham Mansour (Fadi Abu Samra) have all but given up on life, but things don’t go as planned and the two prisoners escape. Things come to head when their back story unravels a mystery.

Mathbakh Manal Alalem — Halawiyat: Season 2

Where to tune in: Fatafeat TV

This Ramadan, the ‘Queen of the Arabian Kitchen’, Chef Manal Alalem returns to entice viewers with a mix of traditional Arabic, and international, sweets and desserts, as well as mouth- watering juices and smoothies. With over 3.5 million likes on Facebook, 1.7 million followers on Instagram and a total of 360 million views on YouTube, Chef Manal is considered one of the most influential Arab women in the culinary world.

Zelzal

Where to tune in: MBC 1

Mohammad Ramadan returns with a new series, playing the role of father and son on the show. ‘Zelzal’ or ‘Earthquake’ takes us into the devastating tremblor that hit Egypt back in 1992. Hala Shiha returns to the screen after a 12-year hiatus, supported by Maged Al Masry, Ahmad Seyam, among others.

I Have a Script

Where to tune in: Netflix

Starring Kuwaiti TV veteran Souad Abdullah and Kuwaiti TV sweetheart Shejoun Al Hajri, the social comedy revolves around a woman who decides to pursue her passion for writing by penning television scripts following the death of a loved one. The series is directed by Munir Al Zoubi and produced by Kunooz Al Khaleej.

Khamsa W Nos

Where to tune in: OSN Ya Hala Al Oula

Nadine Njiem, Kossai Khaului and Mo’tasem Al Nahar star in this drama of star-crossed lovers. Ghamar Al Ghanem is a successful businessman who falls in love with Bayan Najm Al Deen, a successful doctor. But things are never that easy and their romance hits a hurdle when Ghamar’s bodyguard Jad Ali falls in love with Bayan as well.

Bil Afiya Maa Hayat (Bon Appetit with Hayat)

Where to tune in: Fatafeat TV

An Emirati with Bahraini roots, Hayat Al Shaibani is an experienced chef in Arabic cuisine, specialising in Khaleeji food. In a unique new concept, Chef Hayat will devise a mixed menu, comprising a variety of traditional GCC dishes during each episode.

What If?

Where to tune in: Abu Dhabi TV and Netflix

Young talents Munther Rayhana, Khaled Amin, Aseel Omran, and Rawan Mahdi star in this Kuwaiti drama directed by Hussain Dashti, which tells the story of four individuals at a crossroads in life that are given the chance to take both paths and have to decide which road is best for them.

Haramlak

Where to tune in: MBC 1

The historical fantasy takes into the reign of the Ottoman Empire, following the Mamluks as the progress from slavery to military leaders and infiltrate the political landscape in Egypt. Gamal Soliman, Bassem Yakhour and Sulafa Memar star.

In the Bosom of a Thorn

Where to tune in: Netflix

Elham Fadala, Ibrahim Al Harbi, Laila Abdullah and Abeer Ahmad star in this drama set during the Gulf War. After Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait, a woman’s infant daughter is taken from her. Now, years later, her daughter looks to make her way back home. This drama is directed by Hamad Al Badri and produced by Kunooz Al Khaleej.

Badal Al Hadouta. 3

Where to tune in: OSN Ya Hala Al Oula

Donya Samir Ghanim is back with new and fresh concept series during Ramadan. The talented powerhouse will play three roles across three different stories, each unfolding across 10 episodes.

In the first, titled ‘Al Hob min Aoual Nazra’ Ghanim plays a thug Farida who uses different tricks to embezzle money from her clients who she woos with the promise of true love. In ‘Awdat Lahfa’, Ghanim plays Lahfa a desperate girl craving to become famous. Her mission this time to become an upcoming social media influencer.

‘Rapunzel Maser’ takes us into the life of a naive girl with big dreams, who sets out to explore the world, but faces challenges put forth by her over protective parents.

Hekayati

Where to tune in: OSN Ya Hala Al Oula

Egyptian star Yasmine Sabri returns to the small screen with ‘Hekayti’. While not much has been revealed about the show, we know Sabri’s character suffered a great trauma as a child when her father was killed in front of her eyes. Moving away to the big city as she grows up, the trauma begins to resurface. Ahmad Hatem also stars.

Super Miro

Where to tune in: Weyyak

Superhero fatigue? What’s that, especially when Arab world’s Super Miro is ready to kick some baddies into shape? Amy Samir Ghanem is a journalist by day and Super Miro by night, a vigilante who may not always get everything right in the first go, but her heart’s in the right place. Comic genius Samir Ghanem plays her father.

Sanie Al’ahlam

Where to tune in: Abu Dhabi TV

Directed by Mohammad Abdul Aziz El Shaer, this fantasy epic takes viewers on an adventure of interpreting dreams. A physicist, played by Maxim Khalil, inherits a dream-interpreting talent of his father. Soon he finds a way to influence dreams, as well as the ability to plot and control events. When his research is stolen, he must race against time to save the humanity.

Kalabsh 3

Where to tune in: MBC 4

Action star Amir Karaara returns as Selim Al Ansari for the third season of the hit series. In this new season, we learn Selim has resigned from his job in the Ministry of Interior Affairs and has launched his own security firm. However, things don’t go according to plans as the partners soon become firm enemies.

Qabeel

Where to tune in: MBC Masr

The war between right and wrong, good and bad, comes to the fore in this new series, which stars Egypt’s hot young talents, namely Mohammad Mamdouh, Amina Khalil and Mohammad Farrag.

Lams Aktaf

Where to tune in: Abu Dhabi TV