In the landscape of today's global economy, growth and innovation are no longer driven by traditional capital or resources alone. Instead, the region’s future is being shaped by the creativity and entrepreneurial ambition of its youth, who are stepping forward to redefine the economic landscape.

The key to unlocking sustainable development now lies in fostering this emerging generation’s ability to convert bold ideas into impactful ventures. This transformation requires more than just teaching entrepreneurship as a career choice; it demands reframing it as the cornerstone of a forward-thinking economic strategy.

At Sheraa, we have witnessed this shift firsthand. Our recent collaboration with the American University of Sharjah culminated in a report that uncovers a profound shift in the entrepreneurial aspirations of young Emiratis. According to the findings, 14% of Emirati students plan to launch their own businesses immediately after graduation, with 17% expressing a strong desire to pursue entrepreneurship.

This sharp increase, compared to only 5% of students in 2018, underlines that they are no longer content to wait for opportunities; these young people are actively creating them.

One of the most telling aspects of the report is the confidence students display in their entrepreneurial abilities. With a self-efficacy score of 71 out of 100 - 16 points higher than the global average - students in Sharjah are empowered by a supportive environment that allows them to transform their ideas into reality.

However, the report also presents an intriguing divergence.

Not inclined to join family businesses

While half of the students come from families with established businesses, only 6% expressed interest in joining these family enterprises. This suggests that today’s youth are more interested in forging their own paths. This is both a challenge and an opportunity, as it highlights the need to create platforms that allow for experimentation, creativity and independent success.

Our mission is clear: to empower successive generations of young entrepreneurs with the guidance, tools, resources and confidence they need to launch and grow their businesses. Beyond education, we provide spaces for experimentation and unconventionality, enabling future founders to embrace challenges as part of their journeys.

The findings of this report make it clearly evident that Sharjah is at the forefront of a new movement that prioritizes youth-led innovation over traditional business models. This positions our emirate as a hub and an engine for fuelling entrepreneurship here in the UAE, and sets the tone for the wider region.

We are working towards shaping the local and regional landscape where the next generation of leaders will absolutely be at the forefront of resilient and sustainable economic growth.