The Oscar-nominated film ‘Capernaum’ will show in the UAE from March 15-29 at Cinema Akil.
Lebanese director Nadine Labaki made headlines in December for becoming one of the first Arab women to be nominated for an Oscar for the title, which is a contender for Best Foreign Language Film.
The movie also won the Cannes Jury Prize and was a contender for the prestigious Palm d’Or award in 2018.
‘Capernaum’ tells the story of a 12-year-old Lebanese boy, Zain, who goes to court to sue his parents.
Tickets to the screenings at Cinema Akil are set to go on sale next week, for Dh52.5.