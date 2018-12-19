It was a very organic way of working — there was really no recipe. It was impossible for Zain or for Treasure to memorise a line. And usually an actor is at the service of a certain text, of a certain camera movement. This time it was the other way. We had to be at their service. We had to be observant. There are takes that lasted hours and hours. And really, I never asked them to act. I just wanted them to be who they were, and it was up to me to know how to capture that nature and not alter it.