Veteran Egyptian actress Ragaa El Gedawy succumbed to COVID-19 after 43 days in isolation at a hospital in Ismailia, said Amira Hassan Mokhtar, her only daughter, according to Egyptian media reports.
El Gedawy, 82, was placed on a respirator inside intensive care, after her health deteriorated.
It is reported that El Gedawy had symptoms of the novel coronavirus infection after filming the series “The Game of Oblivion” that was broadcast last Ramadan.
She then tested positive for COVID-19.
Following her work for an advertising agency, El Geddawy had the opportunity to launch a career in modeling, then later moved on to working as an actress.
After the birth of her daughter, she took a break from acting to travel with her husband, a professional football player. Her most recent work was in television series. She was particularly known for her roles playing aristocratic women.