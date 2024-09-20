There’s so much to unpack in Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali’s latest slow-burn thriller Kishkindha Kaandam, a film that’s as raw as it is gripping. Toward the climax, Aparna’s character drops a Shakespearean nugget, reflecting on how “all the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players.” It couldn’t feel more fitting as she steps into a new chapter as a bride, alongside her husband and her iron-fisted father-in-law (Vijayaraghavan). The tension is palpable, and the performances even more intense.

The movie, in the most meditative and unhurried fashion, draws us into their troubled lives. Appu Pillai, played to perfection by the seasoned Vijayaraghavan, is the obstinate patriarch—an ex-military man whose rigid, almost cold demeanor sets his new daughter-in-law on a path to unravel their mysterious past.

Asif Ali delivers one of the most controlled and touching performances of his career as a forest officer who’s torn between being a dutiful son and a conflict-averse husband. It’s his second marriage, and as the story progresses, we realize that his old wounds are yet to be healed. A son from his first marriage who has gone missing sets the proverbial ball rolling.

Asif Ali shines in this slow-burn thriller.

Set in a heavily forested, protected area in Kerala, the film parallels its old trees and solid sanctuary for monkeys with the homes and inhabitants that have witnessed untold tragedies and triumphs. The atmospherics are spot-on, and the eerie, foreboding sense of doom is almost palpable. The film explores family dynamics, familial duty, and generational guilt with a deft hand.

Aparna Balamurali is the outlier bride who enters the seemingly flaccid new home but soon realizes that things are not as smooth as she thought. She digs and learns unsavoury details about her newfound family. But what makes this thriller work is that the flawed characters are explored through an empathetic lens. At no point do you judge any of these characters—the father for being stonily rigid, the son tasked with balancing his roles, or the bride for seeking answers. The movie also does a neat job of exploring the tenuous relationship between a husband and wife. Without much noise, their dynamic as an understanding couple is brought to life by Asif and Aparna, who are in top form in this film. With great economy of emotions, they communicate a lot with their eyes and conversations.

Aparna Balamurali and Asif Ali exude a quiet understanding as a couple in 'Kishkindha Kaandam'

This film, smartly written, is also a masterclass in taking its own time to come into its own. The unhurried pace of storytelling packs a punch toward the end, is a testament to Dinjith Ayyathan’s direction.

There are scenes where each character is engulfed by feelings of grief and remorse, and you can’t help but be moved by their ethical and emotional dilemmas. Each character's emotional turmoil is rendered with impressive sensitivity. Ultimately, Kishkindha Kaandam is not just a thriller; it's a rich web of human experience, compellingly crafted and deeply affecting.

Film Review: Kishkindha Kaandam

Director: Dinjith Ayyathan

Cast: Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Vijayaraghavan