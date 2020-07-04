1 of 20
Toronto: While some museums have had to cancel or postpone long-planned exhibits because of the coronavirus, organizers of a Van Gogh show in Toronto had a novel idea: offering art lovers a drive-in option.
As Canada's largest city gradually comes out of lockdown, the exhibit began this week with two viewing areas in a huge Toronto warehouse: one area with social distancing circles on the ground for those who prefer taking in their art on foot, and another for people in cars that drive right into the building.
Viewing art from inside a car provides a safe experience for people who are physically fragile, fearful of the virus or vulnerable. And it is a unique experience, said Ross.
The show was set up in collaboration with the creators of "Van Gogh, Starry Night," a hugely popular exhibit presented last year at l'Atelier des Lumieres in Paris.
The Toronto show features a similar, digital concept: works by the Dutch painter are projected in high definition on walls and floors. The warehouse has space for up to about 10 cars at a time, parking in designated spots.
Car engines stay off during the projection of the artworks, which is accompanied with music. The paintings are positioned so people can see them through their windshields.
Some people take photos with their kids in their lap as they spend 35 minutes in the bold, intense world of Van Gogh.
The art hall for cars is booked almost solid through its end on August 9. The show will remain open to pedestrians through September.
