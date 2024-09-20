Known for her roles with a strong maternal slant, Ponnamma has thrived in Malayalam cinema for over six decades and has appeared in supporting roles in over 700 films. She was the go-to artiste for the indulgent mother roles. She has acted with heroes spanning several generations. From being a part of a Prem Nazir or a Sathyan film, she graduated to playing the matriarch roles in films led by Mohanlal.