Some of Philippines’ top musicians will perform in Abu Dhabi on November 9 for one of the biggest gathering of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists in the region.

Dubbed One Music X Abu Dhabi, the concert will be held at the Mubadala Arena and will feature artists representing a wide range of genres.

Among those who will perform are famed rock band Aegis, who are also celebrating 20 years in the industry; soul singer KZ Tandingan; teen singing sensation Inigo Pascual, who’s known for the chart-topping Para Sa Iyo; singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre, known for her hit songs Malaya and Titibo-tibo; and singer/actress Maris Racal, who this year launched her first album Stellar.

Tickets to One Music X Abu Dhabi at Mubadala Arena start from Dh135 and are available online.