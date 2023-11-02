In Dubai, we have witnessed the remarkable ascent of many start-ups. Rank Accounting and Consultancy has paved the way for aspiring businesses to establish themselves in both Dubai’s mainland and free zones, emerging as a guiding light for entrepreneurs seeking to transform their businesses.
Rank has been in the business for more than 10 years. Rank Accounting and Consultancy offers a wide range of services such as accounting, bookkeeping, taxation, and company set-up solutions. With over 500 satisfied clients, its bespoke and individualised approach to tax consultancy provides tailored solutions for specific business goals and challenges.
Rank’s team of tax experts understand clients’ business model and advise them on the best solution as per the UAE FTA laws. Rank’s esteemed co-founder Nitin Kapoor has been awarded with the ‘Asia’s Greatest Leader 2023’ while Rank Accounting Consultancy has bagged the ‘Asia’s Greatest Brands 2023’ award. Being an expert in accounting and bookkeeping, Rank helps clients maintain proper books of accounts and advises them on how to minimise tax liabilities.
Rank’s visionary leaders Nitin Kapoor and Prakhar Varshney strongly believe that “Every business has a story to tell and we are here to help them tell their stories.”
Being on top of their game, Rank covers all the business assistance. Its accounting services include bookkeeping, financial statement audits, internal audits, compliance audits, and others. Its taxation services include tax planning and compliance for individuals and businesses, tax return preparation and filing, VAT services, and more; while its business set-up services include company formation in the UAE mainland or free zones.
When it comes to setting up a new business and managing your finances, Rank Accounting and Consultancy is your reliable partner. Contact them today for a consultation.