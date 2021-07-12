The World Sustainable Business Forum (WSBF) which begins today in Dubai brings together business and government leaders who are committed to innovating and creating positive change in the region and beyond.
This exclusive closed-door event – a joint initiative by Gulf News, the leading English-language news source in the UAE, and IFIICC, a global organisation committed to empowering trusted sustainable strategic partnerships – will discuss issues and topics that are shaping the national, regional and global sustainability landscape.
Government officials, dignitaries, senior business leaders of multinational companies and leading family businesses in the region will share their insights, experiences and perspectives during the discussions as they help various sectors navigate the way forward.
Top on the agenda are future-proofing the health sector and enabling sustainable healthcare for all; the UAE’s circular economy and sustainability in the global energy sector; how buildings of the future are taking shape; best practices, sustainability and innovation in Nordic countries, and where the travel industry is headed beyond the pandemic.
WSBF is powered by Siemens Healthineers and supported by Abu Dhabi-based G42, flydubai, Jotun Middle East, GE, Dulsco and DNV.