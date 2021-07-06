1 of 10
CYPRUS | Got travel plans, but don’t want the hassle of having to twiddle your days in quarantine? These are still destinations out there that offer such an option for travellers from the UAE.
GREECE | This summer, unlike the previous one, we have liberty to take a summer break to these destinations. So, where are you headed to?
ITALY | Emirates airline said passengers can fly to Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Spain, and France from June 9 without having to quarantine on arrival.
FRANCE | The Dubai flagship also confirmed that it will operate over 280 weekly flights from Dubai to cities in Europe, US, Middle East, Africa, and popular island getaways from July.
RUSSIA | Emirates, which is in a codeshare agreement with flydubai, said it was “stepping up” its joint network and schedule offering to 48 cities across 33 countries with quarantine-free entry in the next few weeks, “providing more options than any other airline in the region”.
MALDIVES | Airlines in the UAE and region are also scaling up the IATA Travel Pass capabilities, which would allow passengers to pass through airports easier than would have been the case.
SEYCHELLES | The US with its rapid vaccination rollout is once again increasingly popular with UAE tourists.
THAILAND | Emirates flies to 11 US destinations, and will be adding Miami as its 12th gateway on July 21. The airline is also deploying its A380 aircraft to several points including New York and Los Angeles this summer. Mexico City also remains open for tourists and business travellers.
SPAIN | Spain is the latest European country to welcome back tourists. From June 7, tourists will be able to enter Spain if they have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before date of travel, or can present their COVID-19 PCR tests taken 48 hours prior to arrival.
NEW YORK | MIAMI | LOAS ANGELES | So, even with the uncertainties of COVID-19 in the air, residents can still make those travel plans. But do get vaccinated before you ‘vacay’. And rule of thumb, mask up and maintain that distance.
