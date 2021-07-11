Dubai: Expo 2020 Dubai aims to be one of the most sustainable World Expos in history, supporting the UAE’s continued efforts to build cleaner, safer, and healthier communities for its people.
With sustainability as the drive factor, the inaugural World Sustainable Business Forum (WSBF) that kicks off on Monday will bring together leaders who are committed to innovating and creating positive change on a local, national, regional and global scale.
Joint initiative
WSBF is a joint initiative by Gulf News, the leading English-language newspaper in the UAE and IFIICC, a global organisation committed to empowering trusted sustainable strategic partnerships.
• Sten Arne Rosnes, Ambassador of Norway to UAE
• Marjaana Ettala, Chargé d’Affaires a.i., Embassy of Finland to the UAE
• Jan Thesleff, Ambassador and Commissioner General — Swedish Committee for Participation at Expo 2020
• Dr. Tariq Bin Al Hendi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office
• Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai
• Dr. Manal Mohammad Omran, CEO of Primary Healthcare Sector, Dubai Healthcare Authority (DHA)
• Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO at Fakeeh University Hospital
• Niyaz Mohamed, Head of Sales Lower Gulf, Siemens Healthineers
• Dr Fahed Al Marzooqi, COO, G42 Healthcare
• Hanif Khalak, Chief Technology Officer, G42 Healthcare
• Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Director of Healthcare Quality, Department of Health Abu Dhabi
• Faisal Ali Rashid, Senior Director — Demand Side Management, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy
• Bernard Dagher, President & CEO, Grid Solutions, GE Renewable Energy (Middle East, Turkey & Africa)
• Saeed Al Abbar, CEO of AESG
• Kjetil Urheim, General Manager, Jotun UAE
• Ian Edwards, Area Manager — Middle East & Africa DNV GL — Maritime
• Madhumohan S, Chief Innovation Officer — Environment Solutions, Dulsco
At WSBF, Gulf News and IFIICC will bring together government officials, overseas dignitaries, senior business leaders of multinational companies and leading family businesses in the region to help navigate the way forward.
The exclusive closed-door event will help high-profile guests’ open doors and establish networks at the very highest levels of business and government.
All speakers at WSBF are committed to innovating and creating positive change, and participants will have a unique opportunity to benefit from them bringing their experience and perspective to the table. WSBF will be a catalyst for maintaining dialogue on issues and topics that are shaping the sustainability landscape in the region and beyond.
WSBF is powered by Siemens Healthineers and supported by Abu Dhabi-based G42, flydubai, Jotun Middle East, GE, Dulsco and DNV.