Dubai: Emaar, the Dubai-based property developer of Burj Khalifa, signed on Wednesday a memorandum of understanding to look into collaboration with TikTok, a mobile phone application for short-form videos.
The deal represents commitment by both sides to deliver Emaar’s lifestyle experiences to TikTok’s community of users. TikTok will mark its official launch in the UAE on New Year’s Eve with a one-minute lighting show on Burj Khalifa.
Following the memorandum, Emaar said it will be able to unlock “the immense potential” of TikTok, accessing its international audience via destination marketing.