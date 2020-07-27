Tecom Dubai buildings
Its digital servces arm axs has got Tecom covered. More than 40,000 transactions were processed during first-half of 2020. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
Dubai: It pays to be digitised – well ahead of any pandemic. The digital services arm at Tecom Group sure is benefitting from doing so.

In the first six months, axs, which is what the ‘smart’ arm of Tecom is called, put in 40,000 transactions, with all of its government-focussed services fully digitised.

“Despite the disruption of flights during the global health crisis, axs processed new three-year visa applications,” said a statement. “This suggests jobs in knowledge and innovation-based sectors are still being created and that talent across Tecom Group’s sector-focused business communities is actively moving between employment opportunities.”

All of 6,500 strong

These services support 6,500 companies, with 120,000 professionals and students - across the 10 communities in the Tecom portfolio.

According to Dr. Ayoub Kazim, Managing Director of axs, “When the pandemic struck, we were ready to move online. We’re now in the final stages of rolling out new services to improve ease of doing business across Tecom Group’s communities and supporting the UAE’s vision in attracting companies and talent.

“And we will also be extending our digital connectivity to offer interactions with The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and Dubai Health Authority as well as utilising robotic process automation to ensure efficient employment visa issuance, renewals and cancellations for customers.”

axs at Tecom
The axs operational centre in Dubai. It's portfolio of services will be expanded further, to offer connectivity to The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and Dubai Health Authority.
The axs intent
The smart services division was created by Tecom Group to streamline the commercial setup via online, offer integrated support centres and a dedicated customer care call centre. It allows access to 200 government and corporate solutions, including visa, licensing, registration and leasing services.