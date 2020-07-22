Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has entitled car rental firms in Dubai to add the use of digital platforms and smart application activity to their business.
The step aims at empowering the car rental companies to expand the scope of their services in line with Dubai Government’s drive to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world, said a RTA press release on Wednesday.
“The addition of this activity applies to entities licensed by the RTA to offer car-rental services in Dubai. It will allow them to offer rent-a-car services through digital platforms and smart apps,” said Sultan Al Marzouqi, Director of Commercial Transportation Activities at the RTA’s Licensing Agency. He clarified that activity is exclusive to vehicles registered with companies licensed for vehicle rental activity only. “The scope of this activity covers streamlining the booking, online payment, inquiries and support services to customers,” he added.
Companies interested in using the digital platforms must obtain necessary permits from the government department concerned.