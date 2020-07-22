1 of 12
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte wearing a protective mask, holds a meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases in Malacanang, Manila, Philippines
Image Credit: AP
US President Donald Trump, who for months refused to encourage mask wearing as a way to combat the coronavirus, on Monday tweeted a picture of himself with his face covered and touted his patriotism.
Image Credit: Reuters
France's President Emmanuel Macron talks on the phone during the first face-to-face EU summit since COVID-19 outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium.
Image Credit: REUTERS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel puts her mask on during a last roundtable discussion following a four days European summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium.
Image Credit: AFP
Belgium's Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes, wearing a protective face mask, arrives for the fourth day of an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels as the leaders of the European Union hold their first face-to-face summit over a post-virus economic rescue plan.
Image Credit: AFP
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Image Credit: AFP
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi attends a news conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani as he wears a protective mask, in Tehran, Iran.
Image Credit: Reuters
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrives for the fourth day of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium.
Image Credit: Reuters
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is seen at the Alvorada Palace, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil
Image Credit: Reuters
Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives for the first face-to-face EU summit since the COVID-19 outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium.
Image Credit: Reuters
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrives at a People's Action Party branch office, as ballots are counted during the general election in Singapore.
Image Credit: Reuters
President Hassan Rouhani during a joint press conference in Tehran.
Image Credit: AFP