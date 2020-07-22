1 of 11
Water being released from the Three Gorges Dam, a gigantic hydropower project on the Yangtze river, to relieve flood pressure in Yichang, central China's Hubei province. - Rising waters across central and eastern China have left over 140 people dead or missing, and floods have affected almost 24 million since the start of July, according to the ministry of emergency management.
Floodwaters are discharged at the Three Gorges Dam in central China's Hubei province. Authorities in the neighboring province of Anhui blasted a dam Sunday to release surging waters behind it amid widespread flooding across the country that has claimed scores of lives.
The Guanyinge temple, a 700-year old temple built on a rock, in the swollen Yangtze River in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. - Heavy rains since June have left at least 141 people dead and missing, forced nearly 15 million people to be evacuated from their homes in July alone, and caused billions of dollars in economic losses, according to the government.
An aerial photo shows the extent of flooding in Guzhen Town of Lu'an City in eastern China's Anhui Province. Local authorities in central China issued their highest flood alert after the water level of a major river reached nearly 29.7 meters on Monday, well above the danger level of 27.5 meters.
Rescue workers evacuate a flood-affected resident near Wangjiaba dam on the Huai River in Funan, Anhui province.
A woman pushes a makeshift raft down a flooded alleyway in a village in Yongxiu in central eastern China's Jiangxi province. Engorged with more heavy rains, China's mighty Yangtze River is cresting again, bringing fears of further destruction
An aerial view shows the flooded Yangshuo town by the overflowing Li River, against the backdrop of the karst landscape in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China.
A firefighter patrols along a leeve near the Yangtze river in Zhenjiang, in China's eastern Jiangsu province.
Local authorities in the Huaihe River area described the flood control situation on Monday as "grim" after waters reached this year's record of 29.66 meters. Officials warned of more rain to come, sending the flood warning alert to "red" -- the highest in the four-tier system.
A roof of an inundated house is seen near the Yangtze river in Zhenjiang, in China's eastern Jiangsu province. Authorities have adopted measures such as diverting water into back-up resevoirs to keep levels manageable as major rivers and lakes hit record highs.
This aerial view shows the inundated Tianxingzhou island, which is set to be a flood flowing zone to relieve pressure from the high level of water in Yangtze River, in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. Various parts of China have been hit by continuous downpours since June, with the damage adding pressure to a domestic economy already hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
