Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on Sunday announced that it has started operation of its HPE Digital Life Garage in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on Sunday announced that the HPE Digital Life Garage, the first in a series of its worldwide innovation hubs focused on transforming technology’s impact on society, has started operations in Dubai.

The innovation centre is now geared to roll out initiatives from its new state-of-the-art Dubai facility in the coming months.

“Both the UAE and Dubai have a clear focus on being at the forefront of shaping the future of the global economy by accelerating the adoption of innovation and path-breaking technology through meaningful government - private sector cooperation,” said Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Four pillars

Located in the Innovation Hub of Dubai, the new multi-million-dollar HPE Digital Life Garage consists of four pillars: The Digital Innovation Showcase, the Digital Life Lab, the Digital Knowledge Center, and the HPE Global Network.

The Digital Innovation Showcase provides the opportunity to see demos and introduces participants to various new technologies; The Digital Life Lab is where interactive workshops will take place to create innovation concepts and transform them to pre-production demonstrations; The Digital Knowledge Center is the place where ideas are transformed to reality to advance the way people live and work.

The HPE Global Network provides access to international programmes and communities and brings together a broad ecosystem of institutions, researchers, inventors, entrepreneurs, corporations, government entities, universities, service providers, and system integrators.

Technology tool for all

The HPE Digital Life Garage will benefit various UAE stakeholders. For UAE governmental bodies, it will serve as a hotbed for scientific research and homegrown high-tech solutions that can result in ground-breaking technology innovations for citizens. Local businesses will also be able to benefit from this initiative as it will provide them with solutions that will give them competitive differentiation and a fast route to production.

“The HPE Digital Life Garage supports this objective by providing the technology tools and knowledge to increase productivity and business innovation, which are critical to economic sustainability and future readiness,” said Sheikh Maktoum.

Innovators from small start-ups to large scale corporations, focused on creating new technologies and solutions will be able to get access to real data to achieve success and reward.