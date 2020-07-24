The rush towards a all-digital economy will create a need for new job skills. The young can take up most of these positions, but they will still need some hand holding. Image Credit: iStockphoto

Insights into emerging employment opportunities in the GCC and the specific skills required by candidates for each role are available through new data sources. These have revealed an array of jobs that are set to emerge across several professional categories.

In fact, a study conducted by the ideation centre at Strategy& with LinkedIn shows the region is projected to create 1.3 million additional jobs by 2025, which emphasizes the impact of new technologies and increased demand for jobs in the “green”, data and Artificial Intelligence economies, as well as in cloud computing.

It is universally acknowledged that millennials are to be the key drivers of the economy as their ambition and productivity facilitate team building, enhance workplace morale, and bring fresh alternatives to any business. As they are still absorbing constructive information, workforce development will be significantly enhanced. This provides organizations with a platform to train a workforce of the young and who are willing to be trained according to the needs and culture of respective companies.

Give them a chance

The implementation of new technology and the chances of a successful transition is boosted by hiring fresh graduates as they are better equipped to handle subsequent expectations. Moreover, it is also cost-efficient for a business to recruit them.

Those holding decision-making positions within entities may ask, “How do we attract young talents to come and work for us?” Well, once you promote a passionate work ethic and desire in prospective candidates to want to come and work for you, and convey that you value their ideas, the sky is the limit.

Get them kitted out

Adequate training is essential for the millennial-led workforce because they are as yet raw talents, capable of coping with change and of being innovative to learn to meet requirements.

A sense of belonging is crucial as each will have a vision regarding where they aspire to be and what they wish to achieve. Ensuring that your corporate culture is articulated - and these principles are evident while portraying that you wish to aid them in their professional development - creates a motivated group who will ultimately bring sustained growth.

Creating an internship programme forms part of a welcoming platform for young workers, and is a viable avenue to provide valuable training and subsequent opportunities for career progression.

Simply put, there are huge numbers of opportunities for digital professionals across industries. As the digital market continues to evolve and more positions become available, companies in the GCC will increase their efforts to find new talent capable of carrying out their requirements and contributing towards business objectives.

The young must future-proof their career by seeking as much digital marketing knowledge as possible, particularly because of its depth and diversity.