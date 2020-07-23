1 of 12
A reception staff wears a protective mask at a hotel in the holy city of Mecca. It will be the first time in Saudi Arabia's modern history that Muslims outside the kingdom have been barred from performing the hajj, which last year drew 2.5 million pilgrims.
Saudi officials wearing protective face masks stand as they work on raising the Kiswa, a silk cloth covering the Holy Kaaba, before the annual pilgrimage season, at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Only 1,000 people will be accommodated this year for Hajj due to the pandemic.
Craftsmen wear protective masks and work on raising the Kiswa. Mecca is preparing to receive Haj pilgrims who have met health conditions approved by the relevant authorities and entered into a week-long isolation.
A security man checks the temperature of a worker as they work on raising the Kiswa, a silk cloth covering the Holy Kaaba, before the annual pilgrimage season, at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has lifted the lower part of the Kiswa by about 3 meters and covered the raised area with white cotton fabric (approximately two meters in width from the four sides), taking all precautionary measures.
Saudi officials and workers pose for a photo after inspections ahead of Hajj.
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah inspects equipment to be used to help pilgrims this year.
A man checks prayers beads in the holy city of Mecca. To deter violators from entering the holy sites, Haj security forces will impose a comprehensive security cordon there with a fine of 10,000 riyals imposed on any offender, and it will be doubled if the violation is repeated.
Saudis sit in Al Sadd Lake Park, as the summer season kicks off with health precautions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in an effort to boost internal tourism after the pandemic in Abha. Across Saudi Arabia, restrictions have been eased, and commercial activities have resumed and normalcy is returning.
Saudi women walk in Abha High City, as the summer season kicks off with health precautions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in an effort to boost internal tourism after the pandemic in Abha, Saudi Arabia.
Vacationers fish during sunset at the Red Sea beach, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.
Saudi men take pictures at the Al Souda mountain. Kingdom’s domestic tourism is easing virus-related measures to prop up the economy.
