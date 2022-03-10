Dubai: The latest Elevate pitching session hosted by the India pavilion in Dubai saw heavy participation from startups based out of the country’s North East region.

Startups belonging to sectors ranging from data analytics to organic food showcased their ideas to both UAE-based as well as global investors. So far, more than 430 startups have pitched at these events.

India’s North East region, which has seen substantial growth in inbound tourism over the last few years, is expected to benefit from linkages being developed with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries. Governments of the region are also laying great emphasis on the development of the sector and have put in place attractive tourism and investment policies.

“Manipur has the largest number of startups in India and we continue to support new ideas and initiatives,” said Armstrong Pame, IAS Special Secretary Planning, government of Manipur. “In the past, setting up a new company involved a lot of bureaucracy and red tape – I can assure you that it is no longer the case.”

Startup capital

Meanwhile, India’s startups continue to see Dubai and UAE as a potential base outside of India. Icogz, a Mumbai-based business intelligence platform, recently set up a base in Dubai’s DIFC free zone and has big plans for the region.

“It’s not more than a few years away when Dubai will become the startup capital of this planet,” said Amit Tripathi, co-founder of Icogz. “It’s a privilege to be here at the India innovation hub. The support from the government of India has been brilliant to build this platform for startups across the country.”

Here are some of the startups that participated in today’s Elevate session:

Drones Tech Lab: This startup provides end-to-end autonomous drone integrated solutions leveraging hardware, software and data analysis systems. The company was initially focused on the defence industry and building micro-surveillance solutions. However, with the increase in demand for drones and related services, Drones Tech has expanded its facilities.

Encamp: Encamp Adventures is the bridge for travelers looking to travel hassle-free to offbeat places in Northeast India and be able to take up an experiential stay up-close with ecologically diverse locations.

Bikozee Ecotech: This is a social enterprise that provides third-party logistics solutions to hyperlocal digital SMEs and corporate bike-taxi services on electric mobility. Unemployed youth from economically marginalised communities are empowered with electric vehicles and onboarded as trained logistics service executives providing affordable, reliable and ecological last-mile logistics solutions.

My3dMeta: This company is building the world’s fastest 3D modeling automation engine that will empower the creation of cheap and fast 3D models of living beings in the ‘metaverse’. This microservice architected tech platform will empower millions of web 3.0 creators, corporate clients and the startup’s B2C app.