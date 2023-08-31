For over 27 years, Sanipex Group has become the ultimate one-stop shop for architects, interior designers, developers, and discerning clients around the globe seeking to transform spaces with high-quality, luxury lifestyle solutions, working alongside some of the most acclaimed interior designer houses and leading architects for projects large and small.

Established in 1995 in Dubai, Sanipex Group emerged from plumbing solutions and stands renowned for its luxury bathroom brands. Now, due to client demands and project requirements, its offerings have since expanded. Sanipex Group pioneers design-led solutions across categories like bathroom, kitchen, tiles and slabs, outdoor living, and lighting, solidifying its standing as a trusted partner and catering to a diverse range of design needs.

Its extensive portfolio of over 21,000 products allows for complete solutions irrespective of budget or design intent. It represents over 100 contemporary global third-party brands, offering exclusive access to the finest offerings in quality and sustainability in the market. To ensure fast delivery, its Jebel Ali warehouse in Dubai holds large stock quantities, so customers can receive their products when and where they want them.

Pushing the boundaries of traditional design while adapting to and filling in the gaps of the ever-shifting market, Sanipex Group accommodates contemporary and sustainable living with trend-led thinking.

Under its Italian-inspired Bagnodesign brand, the company offers the complete solution for creating dream bathrooms where luxury, quality, and innovation come as standard.

Its Kitchen Lifestyle portfolio is just as carefully curated to include design-led products of exceptional Italian aesthetic appeal, quality, and functionality for both indoor and outdoor spaces, while its Outdoor Living range covers all alfresco requirements, whether a project needs sunbeds, sofas, planters, dining sets or even fire pits, designed with carefully considered materials.

From organic forms to industrial and architectural shapes, Sanipex Group’s Lighting collection is hand-selected from the very best in contemporary European innovation, bridging the gap between art installation and interior design to command attention in a space.

Its luxury on-trend tiles and slabs are sourced from around the globe. To complement the extensive portfolio is its new state-of-the-art cutting facility in Jebel Ali, where the materials can be precision cut for a seamless fit ahead of delivery. The facility provides custom-made outdoor kitchens, islands, tables, and much more using sustainable practices such as tile wastage reduction and water recycling.

Design professionals and homeowners alike are invited to explore its showrooms across the Gulf region where innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and sustainability merge to spark the imagination and inspire creativity. Be inspired to Live Well with Sanipex Group.