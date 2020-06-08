With the Tabby solution, shoppers in UAE and Saudi Arabia can split their payback through installments and at zero interest. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: The UAE based Tabby, which offers a ‘buy now, pay later’ option for retailers and shoppers, has raised $7 million, with investors including Raed Ventures, MSA Capital and Arbor Ventures, which is an existing investor

The startup was launched last year by Hosam Arab, a co-founder and CEO of online retailer Namshi, with an initial $2M in seed funding. The Tabby solution allows retailers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia offer customers flexible payment solutions.

According to Arab, “We are pleased to bring our solution to Saudi Arabia at a time when consumers and merchants alike will be strapped for cash. This funding will give our merchant partners further security that we are sufficiently capitalized to support their sales.”