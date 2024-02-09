Dubai: With the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2024 Day 5 about to come to a close, take a look at some of the most interesting designs and engineering on display, from the world of watchmaking.

TAG Heuer

This watch that was recently launched by TAG Heuer is a reinterpretation of the 1968 Dato watch from the Carerra collection. It has been relaunched in a glass box design, 80 hours of power reserve, the Côtes de Genève decoration – which is one of the best-known watch movement decorations, consisting of an intricate series of wave-like scratches forming parallel lines on the plates, bridges and rotors – and a mechanism that is built completely in house. The watch is priced at QAR26,900 (Dh27,111) at DJWE 2024.

Reuge

In 1865, Charles Reuge, a Swiss watchmaker moved to Sainte-Croix and began making pocket watches with musical movements. Today, the company makes contemporary music boxes, like this singing bird, which brings to life a life-like sound of birds, completely mechanically.

Speake-Marin

Speake-Marin Image Credit: Huda Tabrez

This metallic green watch is from the ‘Ripples’ collection, which was launched in March 2022 and is one of the bestsellers by Swiss watchmaker Speake-Marin. The steel-integrated watch has a micro rotor and Big Ben hands, a salute to English watchmaker and co-founder of the company Peter Speake. The watch retails at QAR 98,900 (Dh 99,700) at DJWE 2024.

Genus - telling time differently

You won’t find regular watch hands on this award-winning watch design, but you might spot a dragon or gemstones moving in an elliptical fashion. Genus is a relatively young Swiss watch brand, catapulted to its current position after it won the first prize for exceptional mechanics in November 2019 at the Geneva Exhibition. Watch the complex movements of the watch, as it tells time in a unique way. The price for this collection can range from US$570,000 (Dh2.09m) to US$964,000 (Dh3.54m)

Trilobe – the secret watch

This watch holds a beautiful secret. Look closer, and you will be able to see. The watch face lights up with constellations on closer examination. The watch face can be customized to represent how the sky looked at the time you, or a loved one, was born. Delivery time for each unique piece is eight months after receipt of the order and the watch costs over Dh57,000.

Laurent Ferrier

Image Credit: Huda Tabrez

The square micro rotor collection from Laurent Ferrier has a natural escapement movement which gives it a long power reserve. The watch is retailing at the Qatar show for QAR204,000 (Dh205,484).

Image Credit: Huda Tabrez