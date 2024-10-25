In a groundbreaking development, aviation startup Air White Whale has unveiled its W5000, the world’s largest-capacity unmanned cargo drone of its kind.

The twin-turboprop aircraft made its public debut at a recent event in Changzhou, in China’s Jiangsu province.

Game-changer

Currently undergoing certification from aviation regulators in China, the car drone’s impressive capabilities, including a payload capacity of 5 tonnes and a range of up to 2,600km (nearly five times the distance between New York and Toronto), which could enable the company to revolutionise aviation logistics.

W5000's claimed payload capacity is significantly more than three times that of a previous version, also unveiled in China in 2017.

The global average air cargo rate has recently been around $2.65 per kg, equivalent to approximately $2,650 per metric tonme, or $2.65 per tonne-kilometer for shorter to mid-range international routes, according to Stat Times. This rate, however, can vary due to seasonal changes, regional demand fluctuations, and disruptions.

According to IATA, the global air cargo industry registered 20.7 billion cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs) in July, extending its steady improvement since February.

Capacity

Hu Zhendong, the chairman and CEO of Air White Whale, expressed his confidence in the future of large cargo drones, asserting that they will become a cornerstone of the airfreight transportation industry

As per industry news site Aviation Week, the W5000's impressive capabilities, including a maximum takeoff weight of 10.8 metric tonnes and a payload capacity of 5 tonnes, position it as a game-changer in the field.

Cost effective air transport

With its spacious interior cargo space of over 2295 cubic feet, the W5000 is poised to revolutionise the logistics industry by offering efficient and cost-effective transportation solutions.

As the aviation landscape continues to evolve, the W5000 represents a significant step forward towards a future where unmanned aerial vehicles play a pivotal role in global commerce.

W5000 cargo drone features • Wingspan: 74 feet (22.7 meters)

• Length: 75 feet (22.9 meters)

• Cruising Speed: 326.8 mph (526 km/h)

• Range: Up to 1,615 miles (2,600 km)

• Maximum altitude: 19,685 feet (6,000 meters)

• Maximum takeoff weight: 10.8 metric tonnes

• Maximum load: 5 tonnes

• Cargo hold: 2,295-cubic-foot (65-cubic-meter)

• Design: Upper monoplane structure

• Engine: Twin turboprop engines

• Landing gear: Retractable

• Compatibility: Compatible with both general/civil aviation airports

Controls, safety standards

The company emphasizes that it matches the safety standards of commercial aircraft and accommodates standard cargo pallets.

One advantage of the W5000 is that autonomous systems allow flight crews to monitor multiple aircraft simultaneously, cutting crew operation costs to about one-tenth of similar aircraft, with 40 per cent lower cost per tonne-kilometer.

Certification

Air White Whale is seeking airworthiness certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of China and expects the first deliveries by 2026.

The W5000 will also be showcased at the upcoming China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, where it will demonstrate its regional reach across Southeast and Central Asia, Russia, and Japan.