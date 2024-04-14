The 37-day Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2024 successfully concluded its 34th edition last night, Saturday, with shopping experiences to residents and visitors at malls, commercial centres, and entertainment destinations across various cities and regions in the emirate.

The festival's offers, promotions, and discounts were complemented by a series of entertainment programmes and activities throughout the month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this year’s festival exceeded sales volume expectations, generating approximately Dh400 million and achieving a growth rate of 25 percent.

The Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2024 offered massive discounts that go up to 75 percent off, across a variety of products and merchandise presented by exhibitors, including both local and international brands.

The festival witnessed during Eid Al Fitr a strong momentum and a huge influx of visitors, who flocked to the major shopping centres.

Attendees engaged in raffle draws held throughout the festival’s pavilions, where they won prizes and shopping vouchers, worth up to Dh1 million, presented by the Sharjah Chamber in collaboration with the participating shopping centres.

For his part, Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, noted that the robust visitor turnout and the satisfaction expressed by participating centers and retail outlets across the emirate indicate the tangible outcomes manifested in the record-breaking sales achieved by the festival.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at SCCI, and General Coordinator of the Festival, attributed the festival’s tremendous success to the collaborative efforts and partnerships with strategic partners, major sponsors, governmental entities, and the private sector.

The Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2024, which ran from March 8 to April 13, allocated purchase vouchers totalling approximately Dh1 million, distributed in two installments.

The first installment, distributed during Ramadan, included a variety of prizes and purchase vouchers for the public and shoppers, amounting to around Dh350,000, sponsored by the Sharjah Chamber in collaboration with Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, whereas the second installment, distributed during the Eid Al Fitr, amounted to Dh650,000.

Notably, the 'Ramadan Nights' exhibition at Expo Centre Sharjah, a cornerstone event of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, attracted a substantial audience of shoppers.