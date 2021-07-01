Dubai: Owner of F&B concepts such as Operation: Falafel and Catch22, AWJ Investments has launched a ‘dark kitchen’ concept - DKitchen in Dubai Silicon Oasis. This industrial-sized facility will cater to the menu and delivery needs of multiple ‘virtual’ F&B concepts.
Dark or cloud kitchens have been a massive investment success in these 17 months, as more funds poured into launching such concepts across the city. Other Gulf markets too are proving fertile for such forays by investor-entrepreneurs.
DKitchen will take care of everything from concept creation to delivery to the customer. The group will have full capability to operate and manage independently, including delivery through its own fleet. A full digital and tracking system allows the customer to track their order and the driver, to ensure their order is delivered within the required timeline.
DKitchen will host up to 12 concepts which are in final development, within this single facility.
Serving up
The new facility will start off with four new concepts ranging from fusion sushi, Middle Eastern tabkha and even a fried chicken brand. AWJ Investments is expanding the portfolio as a "central component in its non-traditional franchising growth strategy". “Since inception, our goal has been to build a solid homegrown brand and then take it to the next level," said Manhal Naser, Group CEO of AWJ Investments. "In line with the trajectory of the F&B scene in the region, we are championing recreation lures by entering the dark kitchen space with a world-class model not yet active in this market and expanding our offerings throughout the UAE."