Malabar Gold & Diamonds has relaunched two flagship outlets in Kuwait and the UAE. These are a part of the ambitious expansion plan that the brand has to launch 20 showrooms globally in October.

In Kuwait, the brand’s showroom at Lulu Hypermarket in Al Rai has been expanded and renovated.

In the UAE, the jeweller restyled its showroom in Dubai Gold Souq, which is also the largest jewellery showroom in the Gold Souq area.

The ambitious expansion plan it has charted for October is in full swing, with showrooms at Rohini in Delhi, Sambalpur in Odisha, Boduppal in Telangana, Sangli in Maharashtra, and Sarjapur Road in Karnataka already launched in India last week.

“Our global expansion plan of opening 20 new showrooms in October aligns with Malabar Gold & Diamonds' larger vision of becoming the world’s leading jewelry retailer,” said M.P. Ahammed, Chairman. “I am particularly excited about the upcoming openings, especially the launch of our flagship showroom in Los Angeles.”

Also, Malabar Gold & Diamonds will add to its presence in the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabja with new showrooms set to open in Muweilah, Sharjah; Muaither, Qatar; and Nakheel Mall, Saudi Arabia.

The brand is also planning to open its sixth showroom in the US, which will be in Atlanta, Georgia.