It was in 2017 that Robinsons opened in Dubai through Al-Futtaim Group

The Robinsons store had pride of place at Dubai Festival City. One of the biggest retail names from the Far East, the department store opened its Dubai presence in 2017. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Robinsons - one of the UAE’s largest department stores that stocked high-end designers, beauty products, and home goods at Dubai Festival City - brought down its shutters on March 28 for good, Gulf News has learned.

A few patrons received a ‘Good Bye from Robinsons’ message informing them about the closure. The brand, one of the biggest names in the Far East, is owned by Al-Futtaim Group.

The Dubai Festival City location opened March 2017 and had a prominent presence as the anchor store.

In a statement, Robinsons said: "Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, we have focused on protecting our customers and employees. Like many retailers, we have had to adapt to an evolving consumer landscape.

"Despite recent challenges in the industry, the Robinsons team continued to pursue the success of the brand. We want to thank our customers for their patronage and support over the past years. As part of the Al-Futtaim Group we take pride in knowing that our customers will continue to be served."

“While we have truly enjoyed bringing the best of fashion, beauty, and homeware to you, it is with regret that we inform you that Robinsons will be closing its doors on 28th March 2021," the note said. "It has been an honour to serve your lifestyle needs and we hope you continue your retail journey with Al Futtaim Group.”