Look: Flower Farm at Wadi Asimah in Fujairah
Around 30,000 flowers, which include Delphinia, gladioli, sunflowers, snapdragons and more
Visitors at UAE Flowers Farm in Fujairah. The farm has around 30,000 stunningly gorgeous flowers. A sprawling flower farm which is hidden at Wadi Asimah, Fujairah is a must-visit place in UAE.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The farm is open to the public from 6 am until 7 pm throughout the week, where approximately they receive 100-200 visitors in a day and about 400 visitors during the weekend.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Tricolor daisy, is an annual plant of the family Asteraceae and is native to North Africa such as Morocco. The flower is a single flower.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Sunflowers at UAE Flowers farm. Their highly vibrant yellow color is a direct attraction for the visitors.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Visitors at UAE Flowers Farm in Asimah Valley, Fujairah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
During the summer the land is left behind until the next season.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The owner Mohammed Al Mazroui has devoted more than seven years to keep his landscape blooming.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Delphinia flowers at UAE Flowers farm.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A visitor at the flowers farm.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Snapdragon, they bloom best in well-drained, moist soil, in cool late-spring or early-summer temperatures. They can tolerate light shade but bloom much better in full sun.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Queen Anne's lace. This well known wildflower is easily identified by its flat-topped cluster of small, white flowers and fern-like leaves.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A farm having many flowers with mountains in the background.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Tricolor daisy.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Carpenter bees. Like other native bees, carpenter bees are important pollinators in native plant communities, gardens, and in some crops. As they visit flowers and feed on nectar, they pick up and transfer pollen.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A visitor at the farm.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A visitor is seen holding flowers that were bought from the farm.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A number of farms have been carved out of the rocky banks of wadis.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The emirate of Fujairah is known for its mountains and wadis, natural springs and sandy beaches.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News