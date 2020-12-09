Dubai: Al-Futtaim Malls' new wing at Dubai Festival City Mall dedicated to premium brands is set to open in first quarter 2022. The 'premium outlet' concept will be positioned to tap up to 500,000 households in the primary and secondary trade areas near the mall.
The space will feature distinct retail concepts for luxury and aspirational brands, with 35 stores spread over 10,200 square metres of gross leasable area and offer VIP services such as personalised styling and home delivery as well as omnichannel solutions.
Value proposition
A key goal is to provide value to shoppers who will be able to purchase such brands at discounts of over 40 per cent.
“Al-Futtaim’s customer focus enables us to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing demands of our customers and this is a direct response to what our customers have told us they want,” said Timothy Earnest, Group Director Al-Futtaim Malls.
Al-Futtaim Malls has partnered with The Outlet Resource Group to create and deploy it’s outlet strategy.