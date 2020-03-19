Eligible tenants at Dubai Festival City can tap up to three months' relief through the new initiative launched by Al-Futtaim Group. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Al-Futtaim Group has set up a fund of Dh100 million for retailers at its Festival malls in Dubai. The fund will cover up to three months’ rent relief for “eligible” tenants, who run the risk of being caught in business disruption and slowdown.

“In these unprecedented times, we understand the difficulties faced by the businesses and the impact this current situation is having on our economy,” said Timothy Earnest, Group Director. “As a business deeply attached to the wellbeing of the UAE, we have a role to play and have committed ourselves to finding ways to support while the malls remain open.

“We hope this contribution will help pave way for business continuity in this difficult environment.”

The Group operates the Dubai Festival City Mall and the recently opened Festival Plaza mall.

Over the last week, a taskforce was established to examine how Al-Futtaim could support its retail tenants as COVID-19 forced most residents of the UAE to spend more time at home. The team was tasked with quickly developing effective measures to help the affected tenants.

“All tenants will be contacted in the coming days by dedicated mall teams to discuss their individual requirements and process for relief,” Earnest added.

File picture of Abdulla Al Futtaim. Private businesses in Dubai are following the government's lead in coming up with counter measures to tackle the virus impact on consumer spend. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai’s big businesses join in

Dubai Holding and Meraas had earlier in the week announced a Dh1 billion stimulus programme to tenants at its residential and commercial destinations. More big names are expected to follow.

Upfront rental relief will be the main instrument in these packages. Some leading retail names are also pushing for a review of existing rental arrangements to lessen the pain caused by the steep fall in consumer spend.