Dubai: Emirates’ recently launched ecommerce-related delivery operations recorded 20 per cent monthly gains during March as most brick-and-mortar stores in the UAE remained closed to stop the coronavirus spread.
“Despite challenging conditions, including the suspension of all passenger flights from the UAE, Emirates SkyCargo has been connecting Emirates Delivers shipments through its freighter services from the US,” the Dubai headquartered group said in a statement.
It was in October last that Emirates Delivers was launched, which allows customers in Dubai to shop online from retailers in the US and have their goods delivered via Emirates. Customers to register online and receive a local US mailing address, which allows them to purchase from sites that don’t offer international shipping.
At the time, Emirates said it was interested in capitalising on growth in e-commerce.
In a statement, Emirates said that more and more customer have turned to shopping online during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in an increase in membership and orders for Emirates Delivers.