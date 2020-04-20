March numbers see a 20% spike for US orders placed via its Emirates Delivery service

Emirates sees a sharp spike in online shopping orders routed through its 'Emirates Delivers' service. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Emirates’ recently launched ecommerce-related delivery operations recorded 20 per cent monthly gains during March as most brick-and-mortar stores in the UAE remained closed to stop the coronavirus spread.

“Despite challenging conditions, including the suspension of all passenger flights from the UAE, Emirates SkyCargo has been connecting Emirates Delivers shipments through its freighter services from the US,” the Dubai headquartered group said in a statement.

It was in October last that Emirates Delivers was launched, which allows customers in Dubai to shop online from retailers in the US and have their goods delivered via Emirates. Customers to register online and receive a local US mailing address, which allows them to purchase from sites that don’t offer international shipping.

At the time, Emirates said it was interested in capitalising on growth in e-commerce.