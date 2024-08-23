Dubai: The operator of Dubai Outlet Mall is making its first push outside of the UAE. The Al Ahli Holding Group will manage an outlet mall in Bahrain, which will be the first such in the Gulf state.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of Mall of Dilmunia as an outlet mall, (and) bringing Dubai Outlet Mall’s renowned expertise to Bahrain,” said Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa bin Ahmad Al Khalifa, member of the board at Dilmunia Development Company. “The launch of Bahrain's first outlet mall, through this strategic partnership, reflects our commitment to elevating the mall's offerings and delivering more valuable shopping experiences to our patrons.”

Dubai Outlet Mall, which opened in 2007, is currently going through a major expansion. It lays claim to be among the world’s biggest outlet malls with a built up area of 200,000 square meters. It houses more than 1,200 brands.

The outlet mall concept has been gathering traction in the GCC, with the latest announcement of such a retail facility opening in Bahrain providing further impetus.