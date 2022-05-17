Dubai: Agthia Group intends to work alongside government officials from the UAE to ensure wheat supplies despite India’s export ban. India has been a primary source of Agthia’s wheat over the last 18 to 20 months, CEO Alan Smith said.
The ban has exacerbated an already-tight market for the grain. Global prices surged after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, a key wheat grower, and the Indian government has said it needed to halt shipments to protect food security.
However, the country will allow shipments for food security needs based on requests from governments. “We’ll see how we can work with the Indian government and the UAE government to make sure we continue to ensure availability in the business,” said Smith.
The Abu Dhabi-based company decided in March to sign longer-term supply agreements for foodstuff. It is covered for supplies until about August or September, Smith said.