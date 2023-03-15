Dubai: The Lulu hypermarket network now extends to Dubai South, with the opening of a 50,000 square feet facility in the master-development’s ‘Residential District’. It coincides with the steady increase in Dubai South’s resident base as well as of those working from the many offices and commercial property within it.
“LuLu has been the preferred shopping destination of different nationalities and we will continue to preserve this identity with our new store,” said Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group. The retailer had in the recent past been focussing on establishing a presence in Dubai’s emerging locations.
At 50,000 square feet, this is among the bigger stores in the Lulu network.
“At Dubai South, our mandate is to provide the best facilities and amenities to our discerning tenants, and we will spare no effort to ensure their expectations are met when they choose to live within the residential projects at Dubai South,” said a spokesperson from Dubai South Properties.