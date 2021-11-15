More trouble for Union Properties, with DFM stopping trades on the stock. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Trading in Union Properties’ shares on DFM has been suspended for a second time in the last few days – the latest one is because the developer failed to announce its third-quarter results on schedule.

The stock has been volatile all through this period, twice coming close to setting off the circuit-breaker by dropping to 10 per cent. A circuit-breaker relates to a stock being pulled out from trading for a certain time if it shoots up or down beyond a certain percentage. On DFM, the lowest a share can drop is 10 per cent before it gets yanked out – Union Properties fell to below 9 per cent yesterday as well as last week.)

In 2020, during the worst of the pandemic, DFM introduced a 5 per cent downward limit for stocks. But with the return of normality, it has reverted to the 10 per cent limit down cap," said Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer at Century Financial, on the circuit-breaker triggers.

These have been exceptionally difficult times for the company – and not just limited to the stock seesaw. Recent days have seen the developer confirm that the UP chairman is under detention pending investigations by the federal authorities on certain asset sales from last year.

27.8 fils The Union Properties' share price at the time of its suspension

A risky bet?

Union Properties’ delay on the third quarter results come as other developers announce record numbers, or a steep drop in their losses compared to a year ago.

“Union Properties is unlikely to see any fresh buying from investors - there are too many corporate governance issues,” said Valecha. “In this case, prominent company insiders have been accused of siphoning of assets by selling assets below value through related-party transactions. And the company is under federal investigation.