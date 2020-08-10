Dubai developer on Sunday revealed it has come up with a three-year revival plan

The management at Union Properties buys itself some time with a new debt deal. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Union Properties, the Dubai developer behind Uptown Mirdiff and other high-end communities, has completed a debt restructuring deal with Emirates NBD. Deal applies to the full Dh946 million outstandings the developer has with the bank.

Payment of the initial amount has also been made, as per the terms of the deal.

It was on Sunday that Union Properties announced it had put together a three-year turnaround plan, and backed it up with the launch of a new project near its Dubai Autodrome destination.

First steps towards turnaround

Now, armed with the debt repayment plan with Emirates NBD, it will free up UP to focus on its core interests – development.

“Khalifa Hasan Al Hammadi, Chairman, in a statement says as much. “Restructuring our outstanding debt was out number one priority. This is now done.

“With better cashflows and the support of our main creditor, we can from this day exclusively focus on the development of our activities and projects.

“This is a strong sign of confidence from our banking partner.”

In a crunch

Union Properties is the name behind the Uptown and Motor City residential clusters. But in the last three to four years, the developer had been going through a cash squeeze and had slowed down on new launches. The most recent financial results too showed a company in quite some difficulty.

In the recent past, there had been speculation the developer could sell off some of its prized assets. There were also talks with potential Chinese entities about potential equity/debt tie-ups.

But the Dh946 million debt restructure represents a major milestone by all measure.