Dubai: Keyper, a real estate technology company based in the UAE, raised $4 million in funding before its series A round. The funding was led by regional venture capital firms BECO Capital and Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), with participation from existing investors Vivium Holding, Jabbar Group, and Signature Developers, new investors Annex Investments, Pin Investment, Al Qahtani Investment, and other strategic angels.

The company has agreed to receive an additional $30 million in financing from global asset manager Franklin Templeton Investments, bringing its total capital raised to over $40 million.

The company plans to use the funds to digitize the rental experience in the UAE and expand its Rent Now Pay Later (RNPL) solution. The financing will allow landlords to receive annual rent upfront, while tenants can pay rent in monthly instalments using credit/debit cards and other digital payment methods.

Keyper is transforming what it means to interact with real estate in the UAE. For Landlords, we offer a convenient property ownership experience. Tenants can have a fully digital experience to pay their rent monthly and manage their tenancy. - Omar Abu Innab, Co-Founder and CEO of Keyper

In 2024, Keyper onboarded over 3,000 residential units worth $2 billion, processed over $10 million in annual rent payments, and deployed over $1 million in rent facilitation through its RNPL product.

Keyper has introduced new features like 'similar transactions' to help landlords keep track of relevant market sales and rental transactions for their properties to enhance property ownership and rental experiences.