Dubai: The site for Abu Dhabi's largest rooftop-located solar PV project has been identified - the Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi on Yas Island. It will provide an estimated 16,000 solar modules across the theme park’s roof area of 36,000 square meters and produce nearly 40 per cent of its annual energy demand.
This follows an agreement between Masdar, the renewable energy company, with Miral, Abu Dhabi’s builder of "experiences". Masdar will provide a full turnkey solution for the 7-megawatt peak (MWp) project, including the design, procurement, and construction, as well as operation and maintenance of the plant.
The project is scheduled to be operational in fourth quarter 2021, and once complete, Warner Bros. Worl Abu Dhabi will become the largest solar powered theme park in the GCC.
"According to the World Green Building Council (WGBC), building-related emissions contribute almost 55 per cent of global electricity demand and optimizing energy efficiency in the built environment is critical to achieving the UAE's clean energy goals,” said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar. “We are proud to be supporting Abu Dhabi’s 2030 energy efficiency strategy to reduce overall electricity consumption by 22 per cent.”
The project will be executed under Masdar’s Energy Services department, who pursue projects, in which Masdar invests, across the UAE and the Saudi Arabia.